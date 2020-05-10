Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:SMG)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.03. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s FY2020 earnings at $5.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $139.82 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $140.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at $2,654,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

