Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Aptiv PLC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Aptiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.48 and a 200-day moving average of $81.12. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.26.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 84.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

