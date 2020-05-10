Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for PQ Group Holdings Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PQG)

PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of PQ Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PQ Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

PQG stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. PQ Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. PQ Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Belgacem Chariag purchased 53,500 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $556,400.00. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PQG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PQ Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PQ Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 22,871 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in PQ Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in PQ Group in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in PQ Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

