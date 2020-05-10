Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Premier Inc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Premier in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. William Blair also issued estimates for Premier’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PINC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.18.

Premier stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. Premier has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.14.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.77 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. Premier’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter valued at $1,082,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

