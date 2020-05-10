Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Reduced by Analyst

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.22.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ABG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

ABG stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.59. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $123.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average is $90.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS.

In other news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $78,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,658.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 113,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,901,192.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 580,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,926,000 after purchasing an additional 348,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,856,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,061,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,315,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,824,000 after purchasing an additional 88,506 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

