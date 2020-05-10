Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Reduced by Analyst

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.21 million.

CENT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.31. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $36.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth $1,872,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836 shares during the last quarter. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

