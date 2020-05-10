Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Reduced by Analyst

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cubic in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.05. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cubic’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Cubic alerts:

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CUB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cubic from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Cubic from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cubic from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

CUB opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cubic has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $75.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Cubic news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.46 per share, with a total value of $252,637.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,255.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce G. Blakley sold 4,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $168,924.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 119.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Cubic by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.