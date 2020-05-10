Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) – Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.80. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

NYSE PRU opened at $58.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $103.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,235,590.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $3,236,640.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.