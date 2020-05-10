Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for The Hackett Group, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) – Analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Hackett Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $69.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.27 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.06. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,534,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 962.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 180,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,252,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after purchasing an additional 132,114 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $942,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

