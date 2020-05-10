Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Walt Disney Co Decreased by Imperial Capital (NYSE:DIS)

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the entertainment giant will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Imperial Capital has a “In-Line” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

NYSE:DIS opened at $109.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.52. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

