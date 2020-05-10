Quaker Chemical (KWR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Quaker Chemical to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Quaker Chemical to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $153.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.99. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $108.14 and a 52-week high of $209.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KWR. ValuEngine cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quaker Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

In related news, major shareholder Hungary Holding Korlatolt Gulf purchased 3,404,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.58 per share, for a total transaction of $458,171,284.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 869,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,017,040.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

