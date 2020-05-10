QuickLogic (QUIK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 89.87% and a negative net margin of 149.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect QuickLogic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QUIK opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.85. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $12.03.

QUIK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut QuickLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on QuickLogic from $14.00 to $8.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on QuickLogic to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

