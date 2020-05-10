Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,633 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $187.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

