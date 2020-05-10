Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after acquiring an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $750,455,000 after purchasing an additional 512,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,016,993,000 after purchasing an additional 85,048 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

