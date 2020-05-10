Raymond James Reiterates “C$2.00” Price Target for Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG)

Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Spark Power Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

TSE SPG opened at C$1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $55.36 million and a P/E ratio of 59.50. Spark Power Group has a one year low of C$0.90 and a one year high of C$2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.34.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$58.00 million for the quarter.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions primarily in North America. The company operates through three divisions: Technical Services; Power Equipment; and Power Advisory and Sustainability. The company offers technical services, such as construction, repair, replacement, maintenance, testing, and commissioning of electrical assets.

