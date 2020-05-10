Ready Capital (RC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Ready Capital to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Ready Capital had a net margin of 31.74% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $23.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million. On average, analysts expect Ready Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RC opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Ready Capital has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $317.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 103.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RC shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

In related news, President Jack J. Ross acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd M. Sinai acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,410.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 76,272 shares of company stock worth $689,160. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

