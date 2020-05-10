RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) CEO Stephen T. Winn Sells 81,836 Shares

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 81,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total transaction of $5,189,220.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at $90,781,624.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RP opened at $66.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 120.42 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. RealPage Inc has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $67.25.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.45 million. RealPage had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RealPage Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RealPage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on RealPage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in RealPage by 7.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in RealPage by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 476,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in RealPage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in RealPage by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 327,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 27,410 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

