Red Violet (RDVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 16.49% and a negative net margin of 36.51%.

Red Violet stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.89. Red Violet has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.98 million, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDVT. BidaskClub raised Red Violet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Red Violet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management.

