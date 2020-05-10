Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Repligen in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28.

RGEN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Repligen from $100.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Repligen stock opened at $122.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 15.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.01, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.06. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $65.63 and a fifty-two week high of $128.72.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Repligen’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Repligen by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,088,000 after buying an additional 512,455 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 2,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $295,653.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,692.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 11,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $1,074,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,163,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,701 shares of company stock worth $6,879,409. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

