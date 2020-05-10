Research Analysts Offer Predictions for First Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for First Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.69. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.23 million.

FBNC has been the topic of several other research reports. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $24.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $718.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after buying an additional 71,414 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 102,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Frederick Leslie Taylor bought 4,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,931.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,477.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric P. Credle purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. Insiders have purchased 6,496 shares of company stock valued at $160,025 in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.