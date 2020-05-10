Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MEG Energy Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:MEG)

MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MEG Energy in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Hunt now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.16) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.44). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MEG Energy’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$992.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$760.01 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.27.

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at C$3.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $927.54 million and a P/E ratio of -14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.27. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.07.

In other MEG Energy news, Director Jeffrey James Mccaig bought 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 536,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,351,224. Also, Director Harvey Doerr bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$90,000.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.