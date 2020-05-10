Research Analysts Set Expectations for Horizon Global Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:HZN)

Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Horizon Global in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.65). B. Riley currently has a “Sell” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $142.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.39 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HZN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of HZN stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 million, a PE ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37. Horizon Global has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $5.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 658.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 67,202 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 269,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,777 shares during the period. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

