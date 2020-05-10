Research Analysts Set Expectations for Nanometrics Incorporated’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ONTO)

Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) – DA Davidson upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nanometrics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Nanometrics had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $120.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.80 million.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Nanometrics from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Nanometrics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

ONTO stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07. Nanometrics has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 760.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nanometrics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

