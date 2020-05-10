Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys 117 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,379.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,186.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,133.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,930.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Aegis lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

