Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys 1,898 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.1% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $97,908,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1,771.7% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,408,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,868 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $213.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

