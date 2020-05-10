Resources Management Corp CT ADV Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,148 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.0% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $77.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.