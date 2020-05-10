Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €109.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a €109.00 ($126.74) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. HSBC set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €80.08 ($93.12).

ETR:RHM opened at €66.46 ($77.28) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €59.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €88.40. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €43.23 ($50.27) and a 52 week high of €118.60 ($137.91). The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

