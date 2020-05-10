Royal Bank of Canada Trims Winpak (TSE:WPK) Target Price to C$45.00

Winpak (TSE:WPK) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

WPK has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Winpak from C$49.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Winpak from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Winpak from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Winpak from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE WPK opened at C$44.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.64. The company has a current ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65. Winpak has a one year low of C$33.11 and a one year high of C$52.65.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$286.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$293.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Winpak will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The company offers medical packaging products, including thermoforming films, pre-made cups, lidding films, die-cut lids, pouches, central supply room wraps and draping films, and packaging machinery; pharmaceutical packaging products, such as blister foils, pouch stock products, child-resistant blister lidding products, and cold form laminates; and laminations for pouches and lidding applications for personal care products, such as cosmetics, skin creams, and shampoos.

