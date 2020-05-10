Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,371 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.14% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,139,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $39.92 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.48.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Buckingham Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.19.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

