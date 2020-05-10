Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Rubius Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

RUBY opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $469.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, insider Christina M. Coughlin acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $104,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David R. Epstein bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,805,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,789,321.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $261,480 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SVB Leerink cut Rubius Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.18.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.