Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a report released on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.39 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 491.27% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

SBH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of SBH opened at $10.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $21.98.

In other news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $120,870.00. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $61,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,130.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 28,150 shares of company stock worth $357,508 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 951.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

