Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 77.7% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the first quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 150,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.6% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 83,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

