Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$13.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$12.00. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.40% from the company’s previous close.

SSL has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$11.12 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.64 and a 12 month high of C$12.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 123.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$31.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.36 million. Analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Awram acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.23 per share, with a total value of C$41,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 533,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,390,211.20. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.42, for a total value of C$113,081.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,688.32.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

