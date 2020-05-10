Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) will post its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

SGMO stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $976.17 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGMO. ValuEngine upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

In related news, Director Stephen George Dilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.