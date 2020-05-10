Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Kennametal Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Kennametal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Kennametal from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

NYSE KMT opened at $24.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.86. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $38.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 332.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1,153.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michelle R. Keating sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $218,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

