Seelaus Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,517 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.7% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after buying an additional 4,423,621 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 782.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after buying an additional 2,416,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $194,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

