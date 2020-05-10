Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) PT Lowered to C$3.75

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price target on Seven Generations Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark cut their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CIBC cut their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Seven Generations Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.11.

Shares of VII stock opened at C$2.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.11. Seven Generations Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.15 and a 12 month high of C$9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$669.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$672.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seven Generations Energy will post 0.1480435 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

