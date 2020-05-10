SFE Investment Counsel Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,704 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after buying an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,124,265,000 after buying an additional 904,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $2,966,694,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,801,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,504,643,000 after buying an additional 800,621 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.39.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.