Share Plc. (LON:SHRE) Insider Sells £48,001.60 in Stock

Share Plc. (LON:SHRE) insider Richard Tolkien sold 150,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42), for a total value of £48,001.60 ($63,143.38).

Richard Tolkien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 30th, Richard Tolkien purchased 50,000 shares of Share stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($21,047.09).

On Monday, April 27th, Richard Tolkien acquired 25,000 shares of Share stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £7,750 ($10,194.69).

LON SHRE opened at GBX 32.75 ($0.43) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The company has a market cap of $47.05 million and a PE ratio of -327.50. Share Plc. has a 52 week low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 29.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 30.10.

Share (LON:SHRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 0.80 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Share Company Profile

Share plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in stockbroking related activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Share Centre and Sharefunds. The Share Centre division offers trading, stockbroking, and custodian services to retail investors. It also provides and administrates execution-only and advisory trading accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pension plans, child trust fund accounts, junior individual savings accounts, share incentive plans, investment club share accounts, and enterprise investment scheme portfolios to private investors.

