Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €90.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) received a €90.00 ($104.65) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SIE. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.75 ($106.69) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €110.11 ($128.03).

Siemens stock opened at €88.33 ($102.71) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €77.99 and its 200 day moving average is €101.29. Siemens has a twelve month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a twelve month high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

