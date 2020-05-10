Sientra (SIEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Sientra to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Sientra has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. Sientra had a negative net margin of 131.32% and a negative return on equity of 110.93%. The company had revenue of $23.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. On average, analysts expect Sientra to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SIEN stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. Sientra has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $109.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SIEN shares. BidaskClub lowered Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on Sientra from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Sientra from $13.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Sientra from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.43.

In other Sientra news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 63,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $375,621.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 16,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $99,036.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

