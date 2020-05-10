Simon Property Group (SPG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.90 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $58.02 on Friday. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $177.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, CEO David Simon acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $9,124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $218.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.21.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

