SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases 1,308 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,049 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 2.3% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.