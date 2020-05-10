SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Up 22.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) shot up 22.4% during trading on Friday after Sidoti raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $49.00. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the stock. SkyWest traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.45, 1,766,976 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 162% from the average session volume of 673,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Argus raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.90 per share, for a total transaction of $587,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 430,801 shares in the company, valued at $16,327,357.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Steve Albrecht bought 11,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.54 per share, with a total value of $301,039.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,231. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,287 shares of company stock valued at $991,050. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at $61,487,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in SkyWest by 33,509.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 535,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,602,000 after purchasing an additional 533,800 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in SkyWest by 1,376.6% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 474,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 442,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SkyWest by 24.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,027,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,100,000 after purchasing an additional 394,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SkyWest by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,022,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,702,000 after purchasing an additional 246,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.86.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.32). SkyWest had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $729.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

