Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at CIBC

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ZZZ stock opened at C$13.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $498.70 million and a P/E ratio of 9.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.62. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$7.75 and a one year high of C$22.56.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$186.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$183.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 1.4700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

