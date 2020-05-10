Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZZZ. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$22.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. CIBC cut Sleep Country Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised Sleep Country Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

ZZZ opened at C$13.61 on Wednesday. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$7.75 and a 12-month high of C$22.56. The stock has a market cap of $498.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.95.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$186.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$183.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 1.4700001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

