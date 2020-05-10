Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Raised to C$15.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

ZZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut shares of Sleep Country Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

TSE:ZZZ opened at C$13.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.95. The company has a market cap of $498.70 million and a P/E ratio of 9.13. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$7.75 and a twelve month high of C$22.56.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$186.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$183.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 1.4700001 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

