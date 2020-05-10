Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Unlikely to Impact Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Share Price

Media headlines about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a media sentiment score of -1.34 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $240.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.29. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $31.80.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Equities analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.63 per share, with a total value of $78,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,873.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

