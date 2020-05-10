Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Cut to C$22.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on TOY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$33.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson lowered Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.70.

TSE:TOY opened at C$19.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.73. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$9.73 and a 12 month high of C$46.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.23.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$624.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$621.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 0.9675431 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

