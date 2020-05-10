Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Raised to C$20.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$33.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.70.

TOY opened at C$19.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$9.73 and a twelve month high of C$46.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$624.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$621.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 0.9675431 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

